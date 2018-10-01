Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karachi gets its first-ever MagnifiScience Children's Studio

KARACHI: The Dawood Foundation (TDF) opened its doors today to a first-of-its-kind MagnifiScience Children’s Studio in Karachi. TDF Studio is a space where children can explore science, mathematics, technology, engineering, illusion with fun and hands-on activities and exhibits.

Meet the skeleton, catch the stars, sit on a chair of nails, and explore more than 60 hands-on exhibits created for children and schools. TDF Studio will also host programmes, discussions and events to promote creativity and innovation. The venue also has a café and a shop for visitors.

Speaking at the launch event, CEO of The Dawood Foundation, Sabrina Dawood said, “It has become important for us as a nation to rekindle the love of science in our children and promote critical thinking amongst them. TDF Studio is built on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) concepts that will foster imagination and creativity in young visitors in a fun-filled environment. Such learning spaces in Karachi are extremely important as they provide an educational family entertainment." 

TDF Studio offers an outside-the-classroom-experience by providing an inclusive environment where children from all backgrounds can play, learn, imagine, ask questions, explore and discover the wonders of science. Through hands-on science, problem-solving and educational activities, TDF Studio hopes to enable the next generation of creative thinkers.

The distinguished studio is segmented into different themes: Propulsion/Forces, Mathematics, Mind Games, Pre-Engineering, Tinkering Studio/Design Lab, Acoustic and Sound, Health, Optical Illusion, Light, Energy. Each theme has various activities planned around its subjects such as interactive exhibits and educational games.

Located at the Dawood Centre in Karachi, TDF Studio will be opened for the general public from today (Monday). It will be functional all week, including Saturday and Sunday. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Daring death on the remote roads of Pakistan’s Hunza

Daring death on the remote roads of Pakistan’s Hunza
Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018
Missing child Iman Ali recovered from North Karachi

Missing child Iman Ali recovered from North Karachi
Fire erupts in Karachi's Techno City building

Fire erupts in Karachi's Techno City building
Load More load more

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daring death on the remote roads of Pakistan’s Hunza

Daring death on the remote roads of Pakistan’s Hunza
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’