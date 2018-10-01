Mon October 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Fire erupts in Karachi's Techno City building

KARACHI: A fire broke out  on the fourth floor of Techno City building  located   at  I.I Chundrigar Road early on Monday.

As per details, fire officials responded to a call of smoke emanating from a building located  at Karachi's  busiest street  of  around 05:30 am.

According to rescue services, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, while no  causality was reported till filing of this report.

At least four   engines one snorkel and a ladder truck were making efforts to extinguish the fire. 

A heavy contingent of law enforcers was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.

The video, captured by The News team, shows thick grey smoke billowing from the building.


