Fire erupts in Karachi's Techno City building

KARACHI: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of Techno City building located at I.I Chundrigar Road early on Monday.

As per details, fire officials responded to a call of smoke emanating from a building located at Karachi's busiest street of around 05:30 am.

According to rescue services, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, while no causality was reported till filing of this report.

At least four engines one snorkel and a ladder truck were making efforts to extinguish the fire.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.



The video, captured by The News team, shows thick grey smoke billowing from the building.



