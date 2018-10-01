Fire erupts in Karachi's Techno City building

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A fire broke out on the fourth floor of Techno City building located at I.I Chundrigar Road early on Monday.
As per details, fire officials responded to a call of smoke emanating from a building located at Karachi's busiest street of around 05:30 am.
According to rescue services, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, while no causality was reported till filing of this report.
At least four engines one snorkel and a ladder truck were making efforts to extinguish the fire.
A heavy contingent of law enforcers was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.
The video, captured by The News team, shows thick grey smoke billowing from the building.
