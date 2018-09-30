Sun September 30, 2018
September 30, 2018

Another girl falls prey to stray bullet in Karachi

KARACHI: A seven-year-old girl passed away on Sunday morning after being hit with a stray bullet in Karachi's Saeedabad area.

Aqsa was under treatment at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). 

After a stray bullet hit Aqsa during the assembly at her school, she was initially rushed to Civil Hospital for emergency aid before being moved to NICVD for surgery.

According to medics, the bullet had severely damaged Aqsa's lungs, which proved fatal. 

Karachi Police Chief DIG Ameer Sheikh told Geo all stakeholders in the case should determine why incidents involving stray bullets were so common.

This will be made a test case, he said, adding police would bring the culprit to book.

The incident happened soon after a ten-year-old, Amal Umer, lost her life after she was hit by a bullet in the metropolis. 

