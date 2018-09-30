Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Emergency service bill named after Amal Umer to be presented in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: An emergency service bill named after Amal Umer will be presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Seema Zia in the Sindh Assembly.

The 10-year-old girl who had fallen prey to a stray bullet in Karachi on Independence Day’s eve during an encounter will have an emergency service bill named after her upon the request of President Arif Alvi.

On his official Twitter handle the President had announced his request to PTI lawmaker Seema Zia for renaming the ‘Sindh Emergency Service Bill’ after Amal.

"After my visit to Amal's house for condolence, @DrSeemaSZia MPA informed me that she was going to move a bill she had prepared called the 'Sindh Emergency Service Bill'. On my request she gladly named it the 'Sindh Amal Emergency Service Bill' in her memory. Amal will save lives," read the tweet.

The minor girl was shot dead during an encounter on August 13 by a police officer who was aiming to shoot the robber who had mugged Amal’s family a few minutes prior to the incident.

Talking to local media outlet, Amal’s mother Beenish revealed: "We don't want any compensation for our daughter's death. We just want to make sure that what we faced does not happen with anyone else."

Amal’s father Umer also expressed remorse and stressed on the need for things to change saying: "Our daughter will not come back to life but we want the problems [that led to her death] to be eradicated. We want laws to be passed to solve the issues, be them at the police’s end or the hospitals." 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Khawaja Saad warns PTI against attempts to rig NA-131 by-election

Khawaja Saad warns PTI against attempts to rig NA-131 by-election
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE
Death toll on the rise as three more children die in Thar

Death toll on the rise as three more children die in Thar
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Load More load more

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’