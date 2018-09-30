Emergency service bill named after Amal Umer to be presented in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: An emergency service bill named after Amal Umer will be presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Seema Zia in the Sindh Assembly.

The 10-year-old girl who had fallen prey to a stray bullet in Karachi on Independence Day’s eve during an encounter will have an emergency service bill named after her upon the request of President Arif Alvi.

On his official Twitter handle the President had announced his request to PTI lawmaker Seema Zia for renaming the ‘Sindh Emergency Service Bill’ after Amal.

"After my visit to Amal's house for condolence, @DrSeemaSZia MPA informed me that she was going to move a bill she had prepared called the 'Sindh Emergency Service Bill'. On my request she gladly named it the 'Sindh Amal Emergency Service Bill' in her memory. Amal will save lives," read the tweet.

The minor girl was shot dead during an encounter on August 13 by a police officer who was aiming to shoot the robber who had mugged Amal’s family a few minutes prior to the incident.

Talking to local media outlet, Amal’s mother Beenish revealed: "We don't want any compensation for our daughter's death. We just want to make sure that what we faced does not happen with anyone else."

Amal’s father Umer also expressed remorse and stressed on the need for things to change saying: "Our daughter will not come back to life but we want the problems [that led to her death] to be eradicated. We want laws to be passed to solve the issues, be them at the police’s end or the hospitals."