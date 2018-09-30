Sun September 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: Five three-star generals of Pakistan army including the chief of premier intelligence agency ISI Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar are retiring on the 1st of October.

Just two days before these retirements, six majors general were promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general. The Army Promotion Board headed by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa approved the promotions.

The five three-star generals – Commander Army Strategic Force Command Lt-Gen Mian Hilal Hussain, Military Secretary Lt-Gen Ghayur Mehmood, Commander 11 Corps (Peshawar Corps) Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, ISI DG Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar and IG (Training and Evaluation) Lt-Gen Hidayatur Rehman are going to retire on October 1.

The officers who got promoted are: Maj Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Vice Chief of General Staff Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar, ISI DG (Planning) Maj Gen Abdul Aziz, Military Intelligence DG Maj Gen Asim Munir, Maj Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan and Frontier Corps IG Maj Gen Waseem Ashraf.

It is highly expected that Gen Asim Munir would be appointed as ISI DG.

Maj Gen Adnan also served former presidents retired Gen Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari as ADC and military secretary respectively.

Of the promoted officers, Maj Gen Nadeem and Maj Gen Shaheen are from Armoured Corps (75 PMA Long Course), Maj Gen Abdul Aziz Artillery (75 PMA Long Course), Maj Gen Asim Frontier Force (17 OTS), Maj Gen Adnan Punjab Regiment (76 PMA Long Course) and Maj Gen Waseem Frontier Force (76 PMA Long Course).

