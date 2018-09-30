Sun September 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 30, 2018

KP Governor House now open for public as well

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House was also opened for public for the first time on Sunday, reported Radio Pakistan.

The governor houses in Punjab and Sindh had already opened the doors for the public, the KP official building was also made accessible  to the masses today.

The decision had come following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government getting hold of the office and announcing to open the official buildings for commercial use.

A large number of people from all walks of life thronged the  governor house.

After being given a chance by the government to visit the KP Governor House, the public expressed their delight and lauded the decision with one student saying: “This is the first time we have a chance to see what is inside the building. I am looking forward to it.”

