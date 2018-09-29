India called off dialogue on flimsy grounds, preferred politics over peace: FM Qureshi

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India in plain sight of the international community perpetrates state sponsored terrorism in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly's annual Session in Urdu language, Foreign Minister Qureshi said there can be no lasting peace in South Asia without a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute based on the UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said India called off dialogue with Pakistan multiple times on flimsy grounds, preferred politics over peace - used the pretext of stamps issued of a Kashmiri activist and depicting grave human rights violations, including pellet gun victims, as an excuse to back out from the talks.

"Pakistan continues to face terrorism financed and orchestrated by India - shall never forget the mass murder of more than 150 children in a Peshawar School, the terrible Mastung attack and others that have links with terrorists supported by India," he said.



"If India ventures across the LoC, or acts upon its doctrine of “limited” war against Pakistan, it will evoke a strong and matching response," Qureshi warned.



“Pakistan wants to engage with all countries and neighbors on basis of peace & equality,” he said.



Serving Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhev provided evidence of Indian financed, planned and executed acts of terrorism and violence in Pakistan, he added.

“Pakistan is a country that’s most affected by climate change. That’s why our province Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa has taken part in plantation of 1 billion trees under the Bonn Challenge.”

