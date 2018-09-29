Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

KARACHI: Reports claiming Dr Adib Rizvi has passed away or is in critical condition have been refuted by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) on Saturday.

The center in a statement clarified that reports afloat on social media of the center's founder's ill health are "false and baseless."

The center's official announcement had read: "The public at large is informed that Dr Adib Rizvi is in the best of health."

The statement had gone on to term the news "false and untrue" while also urging the public to avoid spreading such news without any verifications.

One of the country's most esteemed and distinguished surgeons, Dr Adib Rizvi delivered a key part in bringing transplant surgery into the country.

He also founded SIUT which initiated as an eight-bed surgery ward in Civil Hospital Karachi back in 1972 and went on to become a separate institution in 1992 providing free medical care to the needy.