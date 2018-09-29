Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final

India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout

Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP takes suo moto notice taken of Punjab universities

LAHORE: Suo moto notice was taken of universities in Punjab by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday.

A case about a degree not being awarded to a student of University of South Asia's affiliate college was being heard by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Nisar where the Punjab advocate general was ordered to submit a report about the details regarding the provincial universities.

During the hearing, the court was also informed by a representative of Higher Education Commission (HEC) that associations with colleges were made by the University of South Asia without authorization.

“An institute should not only be issuing degrees but also have teachers to educate,” he had stated.

In response, the CJP had stated: “They are defrauding people and have ruined the education system.”

Furthermore he questioned: “Since when are these universities operating and how much fees do they charge?”

It was then ordered by the chief justice that criminal cases be filed for establishing campuses unlawfully adding that "I will see who comes for their bail."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Villagers fall gravely ill due to contaminated water in Punjab

Villagers fall gravely ill due to contaminated water in Punjab

FM Qureshi calls on his Russian, Egyptian counterparts

FM Qureshi calls on his Russian, Egyptian counterparts
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shoaib Malik flies to India, prepares with Sania to welcome baby in few days

Shoaib Malik flies to India, prepares with Sania to welcome baby in few days

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!