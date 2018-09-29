CJP takes suo moto notice taken of Punjab universities

LAHORE: Suo moto notice was taken of universities in Punjab by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday.

A case about a degree not being awarded to a student of University of South Asia's affiliate college was being heard by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Nisar where the Punjab advocate general was ordered to submit a report about the details regarding the provincial universities.

During the hearing, the court was also informed by a representative of Higher Education Commission (HEC) that associations with colleges were made by the University of South Asia without authorization.

“An institute should not only be issuing degrees but also have teachers to educate,” he had stated.

In response, the CJP had stated: “They are defrauding people and have ruined the education system.”

Furthermore he questioned: “Since when are these universities operating and how much fees do they charge?”

It was then ordered by the chief justice that criminal cases be filed for establishing campuses unlawfully adding that "I will see who comes for their bail."