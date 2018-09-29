Sat September 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Villagers fall gravely ill due to contaminated water in Punjab

LAHORE: Contaminated water is leading to inhabitants of village Kot Asadullah falling sick with bone and joint pains, reported Geo News.

The village in close proximity to the provincial capital has been affected by unhygienic water being provided in the area with residents falling gravely sick with extreme bone and joint aches leading to an inability to move.

One of the residents was cited by reports as saying: "The government needs to pay special attention and resolve this issue on an urgent basis.”

Furthermore it was revealed by villagers that the contamination of the water supply was a result of chemicals emissions by factories in the area.

It was reported that a water plant established in the year 2000 remains out of order to date resulting in long queues of villagers at a filtration plant put in by an NGO.

“The land absorbs the chemicals from nearby factories which is why people are falling sick,” complained another inhabitant.

In reference to the issue, spokesperson of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that a similar occurrence had come afloat 20 years prior as well due an elevated level of fluoride in the water, while adding that: “There are 12 districts of Punjab where there are high levels of fluoride.”

Moreover, the villagers had urged the government to jump in and take stern measures to resolve the issue.

