Sat September 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

KARACHI: PTI lawmaker in Sindh Assembly Dr Seema Zia, who had  said Jahangir Tareen was rightly disqualified, later  apologised for her remarks.

Speaking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly on Friday, Zia apologised for her remarks about her party leader, saying “I highly respect Tareen and he has done a lot for the party and because of his sacrifices PTI has achieved a great success.”

Clarifying her previous statement, the PTI lawmaker said; “I only meant to say that we respect courts and their decisions whether they be against me, our party leadership or anyone else.”

Participating in a debate during PA session, Dr Seema Zia had said that hat PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was rightly disqualified and whoever gets involved in corrupt practices should be punished.

The PTI MPA’s statement comes a day after the Supreme Court's  verdict in which it upheld its December 2017 decision of disqualifying Tareen for life.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Unter Ata Bandyal and Justice Faisal Arab, dismissed the review petition of Jehangir Tareen, challenging his disqualification.

