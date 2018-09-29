Fri September 28, 2018
Pakistan

App­
September 29, 2018

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Commerce & Industry of Kuwait, Khaled Nasser Abdullah Al-Roudhan here Friday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on assuming the office and conveyed the best wishes of the Emir of Kuwait.

The prime minister expressed the desire to work closely with Kuwait to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and economic development.

He invited Kuwaiti investment in various sectors including agriculture, energy, livestock and oil exploration.

The prime minister hoped that the visa hurdles faced by Pakistanis visiting Kuwait would be resolved on priority.

On the occasion, regional issues of mutual importance were also discussed.

The prime minister said that the Government and people of Pakistan wished to see early and amicable resolution of the Gulf crisis.

The Kuwaiti minister was on a four-day visit of Pakistan to co-chair 4th Round of Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission.

Meeting with CEO of Qatar Petroleum

President and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Petroleum, Sherida Al-Kaabi, also paid a courtesy call on the prime minister here and briefed him on the Qatar Petroleum’s global portfolio and activities.

During the meeting,Al-Kaabi showed keen desire to enhance the company’s investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister welcomed investment by Qatar Petroleum in Pakistan’s energy and petroleum sectors.

He assured Al-Kaabi of the government’s full support and cooperation in this regard.

