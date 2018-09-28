Islamabad police granted permission to arrest Faisal Raza Abidi in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party led Sindh government has granted approval to the Islamabad police to apprehend PPP leader and former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a case pertaining to using inappropriate words for Chief Justice of Pakistan.



Sindh Home Ministry granted the permission to Islamabad police on Friday.

The permission has been granted and it asked Islamabad police to assist in the arrest, the provincial home ministry said.

Islamabad Police on September 21, on the complaint of the apex court's Public Relations Officer, had registered a case against Abidi for using inappropriate words for the CJP.

The case was lodged under anti-terrorism act and PPC's sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34.