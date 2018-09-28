Fri September 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Chakwal school principal flees after assaulting student

CHAKWAL: A school principal can be seen brutally thrashing a student in a viral footage subsequently drawing social media ire.

The amateur footage shows the principal identified as Shafiq Awan of Ali Angel School in Talagang Tehsil of the district beating a young student with a stick while also scolding him.

The video soon racked up ample views online while social media users condemned the act and urged authorities to take stern measures against the head of the school.

Later, a statement was issued by the district administration notifying that while the principal has escaped, the school has presently been sealed.

It was also stated that a case has been registered against him and squads have been sent off to seize him. 

