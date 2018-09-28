Fri September 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Bilawal takes notice of Sohail Anwar Siyal’s controversial remarks

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken strict notice of former Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal’s controversial remarks in the provincial assembly.

Sources said, Bilawal reprimanded Sohail Siyal and expressed annoyance over his Thursday’s speech in the Sindh Assembly.

PPP can’t ignore ‘irresponsible’ remarks of former home minister.

NNI Adds: PPP leader Sohail Siyal on Thursday heavily criticised the opposition party Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for allegedly playing ethnic card.

During his speech in Sindh Assembly, the PPP MPA said that those who were given asylum in Sindh after the 1947 partition and were provided lands, food and water are today speaking against the province’s interest which is unacceptable.

