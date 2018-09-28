Senator Mushahidullah seeks removal of info minister Fawad Chaudhry





ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan called for Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Fawad Chaudhry as information minister.

The demand came after Mushahidullah moved a privilege motion in Senate against the minister’s controversial remarks in the National Assembly a day earlier.

Speaking in National Assembly, Fawad had accused Mushahidullah of appointing his brother and cousin in top posts in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Responding to the allegations, Mushahidullah said, “His information is based on lies.” “Chaudhry said I used to load luggage in PIA but I just want to clarify for record purposes that I had completed BA-LLB before the information minister was born,” he added.

Mushahidullah demanded that Chaudhry provide evidence that he appointed his brother and cousin on top posts. “If the information minister fails to provide evidence, then he will have to issue an apology on the floor of the House.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to remove Chaudhry as minister,” the PML-N senator further asserted.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi said Chaudhry should be banned from attending Parliament proceedings for a month. “Is this the attitude of ministers in an Islamic welfare state?”

It is reminded here that the information minister tendered an apology yesterday after his remarks created a ruckus in the lower house of the parliament.