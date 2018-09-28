Traffic warden hailed a hero for declining bribe

PESHAWAR: A cash prize has been announced by the city police for a traffic warden under limelight presently for declining bribe on Friday, reported Geo.tv.



Traffic police official Asif Raza had become the center of attention online after circulating footage of him refusing to accept bribe came afloat.

Soon after, it was announced by Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jameel that the traffic police official will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs5,000 as well as a certificate of appreciation for being committed to his work with honesty.

The vehicle had been stopped by him for having police flash and laser lights installed on it illegally, instances of which are frequently coming to surface.

The driver of the intercepted car from Abbottabad had his police flashlight confiscated by Raza who stood stern on his decision of not returning it in spite of the driver offering him a bribe of Rs300.

Raza could be heard telling the driver: “Even if you give me Rs3 million [in bribe] I will not accept it.”

The driver was later permitted to go with a warning upon the terms of him being a guest in Peshawar.