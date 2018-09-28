Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

RAWALPINDI: Six Major Generals of Pak Army promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, a sttaement from DG ISPR said Friday.



The promoted General Officers include: a. Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar b. Maj Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj c. Maj Gen Abdul Aziz d. Maj Gen Asim Munir e. Maj Gen Adnan f. Maj Gen Waseem Ashraf.