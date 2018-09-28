Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Six Major Generals of Pak Army promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, a sttaement from DG ISPR said Friday.
The promoted General Officers include: a. Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar b. Maj Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj c. Maj Gen Abdul Aziz d. Maj Gen Asim Munir e. Maj Gen Adnan f. Maj Gen Waseem Ashraf.
