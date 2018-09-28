COAS Bajwa, DG ISI discuss security, regional stability in meeting with PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today to discuss matters pertaining to national security.



The statement issued by the PM Office said security and regional stability situation were discussed during meeting with the COAS and intelligence chief.