Thu September 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

ISLAMABAD: In a move to extend the cabinet, the government has inducted the son and nephew of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as parliamentary secretaries.

A notification has also been issued for induction of Zain Qureshi and nephew Zahoor Hussain Qureshi.

As per the notification, Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son Zain has been made  Parliamentary Secretary on Finance while nephew Zahoor as Parliamentary Secretary on Energy.

Zain Qureshi was elected member National Assembly from NA-157.

