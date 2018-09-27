Naval chief calls on Italian naval chief Commander In Chief Italian Naval Fleet

ITALY: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi during an official visit to Italy, called on Chief of Italian Navy, Admiral Valter Girardelli and Commander-In-Chief Italian Naval Fleet, Admiral Donato Marzano in separate meetings.

Upon his arrival at Italian Naval Headquarters at Rome, the Admiral was received by Chief of Italian Navy, a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy said.

A ceremonial Guard with Military Honours was also presented to the Naval Chief on the occasion.

Later, during the meeting between Chief of the Naval Staff and Admiral Valter Girardelli, matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were dilated upon.

Various avenues of cooperation between the two navies were also discussed.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and contributions in the fight against terrorism including initiation of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) against piracy and maritime terrorism.

Admiral Valter Girardelli lauded the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The call was followed by a brief given to Admiral Zafar Mahmood on Italian Navy’s operational regime and perspective on regional issues.

Subsequently,Chief of the Naval Staff called on Commander-In-Chief Italian Naval Fleet,Admiral Donato Marzano.

During discussions, matters of mutual interest including Maritime security and stability, counter piracy operations, drug trafficking and various avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan and Italian Navy were pondered upon.

The Naval Chief also visited Staff College of Italian Navy at Venice and delivered a lecture to the student officers besides interacting with faculty and staff.

He apprised the participants regarding geo-strategic situation of the Indian Ocean Region and role of Pakistan for development of regional peace and security.

Earlier,the Naval Chief met Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy, Nadeem Riyaz.

It is expected that the visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Navies in particular.