Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Pakistan

APP
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naval chief calls on Italian naval chief Commander In Chief Italian Naval Fleet

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi exchanging souvenir with Chief of Italian Navy Admiral Valter Girardelli, during his official visit to Italy.

ITALY: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi during an official visit to Italy, called on Chief of Italian Navy, Admiral Valter Girardelli and Commander-In-Chief Italian Naval Fleet, Admiral Donato Marzano in separate meetings.

Upon his arrival at Italian Naval Headquarters at Rome, the Admiral was received by Chief of Italian Navy, a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy said.

A ceremonial Guard with Military Honours was also presented to the Naval Chief on the occasion.

Later, during the meeting between Chief of the Naval Staff and Admiral Valter Girardelli, matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were dilated upon.

Various avenues of cooperation between the two navies were also discussed.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and contributions in the fight against terrorism including initiation of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) against piracy and maritime terrorism.

Admiral Valter Girardelli lauded the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The call was followed by a brief given to Admiral Zafar Mahmood on Italian Navy’s operational regime and perspective on regional issues.

Subsequently,Chief of the Naval Staff called on Commander-In-Chief Italian Naval Fleet,Admiral Donato Marzano.

During discussions, matters of mutual interest including Maritime security and stability, counter piracy operations, drug trafficking and various avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan and Italian Navy were pondered upon.

The Naval Chief also visited Staff College of Italian Navy at Venice and delivered a lecture to the student officers besides interacting with faculty and staff.

He apprised the participants regarding geo-strategic situation of the Indian Ocean Region and role of Pakistan for development of regional peace and security.

Earlier,the Naval Chief met Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy, Nadeem Riyaz.

It is expected that the visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Navies in particular.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Senate body to brief on Pakistanis repatriated from Saudi Arabia

Senate body to brief on Pakistanis repatriated from Saudi Arabia
I did not want or ask for immunity: President Alvi

I did not want or ask for immunity: President Alvi
Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Nana Patekar laughs as response to sexual harassment allegations

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot