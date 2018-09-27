Eight missing persons recovered in Karachi

KARACHI: Eight missing persons from the city have returned home after extensive periods of disappearances, the police reported.

In a report submitted to the Sindh High Court’s Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto during his hearings of petitions for missing persons, the police informed that eight of the missing persons have returned home.

“Eight persons who had gone missing from various areas across the city have returned,” they informed.

Furthermore it was reported that amongst those recovered, a few were in attendance at the court today (Thursday) as well.

Justice Phulpoto while concluding the hearings of the petitions stated: “Court’s efforts gave hope to the families of the missing persons.”

Moreover the court also articulated ire at the failure of the police to recover Saifullah who has been missing for the last six years.

"A man has been missing since 2012 and police officials are not bothered. What are IG Sindh and DIGs doing?"

He went on to state: “If missing persons are not recovered then we will take strict action."

Following that, the court urged the IG Sindh to take over the task adding that “Investigation officers cannot do much.”

During the hearing the brother of missing individual Furqan Khan documented his statement subsequent to which it was directed that missing persons be recovered also summoning a report within the next three weeks.