Thu September 27, 2018
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

How many thrones does Buzdar need?

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs' corruption

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Eight missing persons recovered in Karachi

KARACHI: Eight missing persons from the city have returned home after extensive periods of disappearances, the police reported.

In a report submitted to the Sindh High Court’s Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto during his hearings of petitions for missing persons, the police informed that eight of the missing persons have returned home.

“Eight persons who had gone missing from various areas across the city have returned,” they informed.

Furthermore it was reported that amongst those recovered, a few were in attendance at the court today (Thursday) as well.

Justice Phulpoto while concluding the hearings of the petitions stated: “Court’s efforts gave hope to the families of the missing persons.”

Moreover the court also articulated ire at the failure of the police to recover Saifullah who has been missing for the last six years.

"A man has been missing since 2012 and police officials are not bothered. What are IG Sindh and DIGs doing?"

He went on to state: “If missing persons are not recovered then we will take strict action."

Following that, the court urged the IG Sindh to take over the task adding that “Investigation officers cannot do much.”

During the hearing the brother of missing individual Furqan Khan documented his statement subsequent to which it was directed that missing persons be recovered also summoning a report within the next three weeks. 

Non-filers, Imran Khan's ATMs benefitted from mini-budget, says Bilawal

'Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif'

PPP destroyed national institutions by inducting cronies: Fawad

Happy Birthday, Google!

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Amitabh Bachchan evades question on Nana Patekar harassment allegations

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

'Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif'

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

