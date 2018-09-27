Army chief assures provision of secure environment

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that Pakistan Army would keep doing all that was required from it for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.



According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was delivering a key note address on “Security of Pakistan” at a three-day international conference at Air University Islamabad.

The conference is titled: “Radicalization: Perceptions, Realities and Challenges of Campus Life”.

The COAS talked in detail about security situation of the country and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan and in the region. Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, he said that full spectrum of threat demanded comprehensive national response, involving all institutions of state.

He underscored Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront global phenomenon of terrorism and extremism and cleanse the country of the menace.

In the end, the COAS said armed forces and the nation had sacrificed a lot to bring back stability across the country. Terrorism has been effectively contained with complete nation’s support but we need to remain vigilant and follow the correct course to move from survival to revival, he added.

Earlier, on arrival at the university the COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff and Air Vice Marshal Faaiz Amir (Retired), Vice Chancellor Air University.