Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Pakistan

APP
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Army chief assures provision of secure environment

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that Pakistan Army would keep doing all that was required from it for provision of secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was delivering a key note address on “Security of Pakistan” at a three-day international conference at Air University Islamabad.

The conference is titled: “Radicalization: Perceptions, Realities and Challenges of Campus Life”.

The COAS talked in detail about security situation of the country and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan and in the region. Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, he said that full spectrum of threat demanded comprehensive national response, involving all institutions of state.

He underscored Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront global phenomenon of terrorism and extremism and cleanse the country of the menace.

In the end, the COAS said armed forces and the nation had sacrificed a lot to bring back stability across the country. Terrorism has been effectively contained with complete nation’s support but we need to remain vigilant and follow the correct course to move from survival to revival, he added.

Earlier, on arrival at the university the COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff and Air Vice Marshal Faaiz Amir (Retired), Vice Chancellor Air University.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Non-filers, Imran Khan’s ATMs benefitted from mini-budget, says Bilawal

Non-filers, Imran Khan’s ATMs benefitted from mini-budget, says Bilawal
‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
PPP destroyed national institutions by inducting cronies: Fawad

PPP destroyed national institutions by inducting cronies: Fawad
Happy Birthday, Google!

Happy Birthday, Google!
Load More load more

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Amitabh Bachchan evades question on Nana Patekar harassment allegations

Amitabh Bachchan evades question on Nana Patekar harassment allegations

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot