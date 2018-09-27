Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Indo-Pak thaw: what went wrong?

Indo-Pak thaw: what went wrong?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two soldiers martyred, four militants gunned down in Balochistan operation

RAWALPINDI: Law enforcement agencies on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan and killed four wanted terrorists, said a statement issued by  the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, two soldiers were also martyred during the shootout. The exchange of fire, which took place in the Mangochar area of Kalat, also resulted in injuries for two security personnel, the ISPR added.

 The militants, identified as Khubaib, Shoaib and Waheed, were allegedly affiliated with the proscribed  outfits and were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Four women and children, held hostage at the hideout, were also recovered besides arms, including three Kalashnikovs, 200 rounds of ammunition and a China gun.

The security forces also seized improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and communication equipment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PakvsAus: Hazlewood, Marsh named Australia's joint test vice-captains

PakvsAus: Hazlewood, Marsh named Australia's joint test vice-captains
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
Ten bogies of Peshawar-bound train derail near Sehwan

Ten bogies of Peshawar-bound train derail near Sehwan
Saudi delegation due on Sept 30 to discuss investment

Saudi delegation due on Sept 30 to discuss investment
Load More load more

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Magnificent Hazard ends Liverpool´s 100 percent start

Magnificent Hazard ends Liverpool´s 100 percent start

Photos & Videos

Viral video: Watch a fur seal slaps kayaker with octopus

Viral video: Watch a fur seal slaps kayaker with octopus
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump