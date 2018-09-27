Two soldiers martyred, four militants gunned down in Balochistan operation

RAWALPINDI: Law enforcement agencies on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan and killed four wanted terrorists, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, two soldiers were also martyred during the shootout. The exchange of fire, which took place in the Mangochar area of Kalat, also resulted in injuries for two security personnel, the ISPR added.

The militants, identified as Khubaib, Shoaib and Waheed, were allegedly affiliated with the proscribed outfits and were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Four women and children, held hostage at the hideout, were also recovered besides arms, including three Kalashnikovs, 200 rounds of ammunition and a China gun.

The security forces also seized improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and communication equipment.