Wed September 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 26, 2018

Drought putting Sindh wildlife at stake

KARACHI: Sindh wildlife has entered red zone as drought in Sindh has left Nagarparker and Kirthar National Park with receding grass and dried up ponds.

According to Sindh Wildlife Department, there are 20,000 ibex, 14,000 urials and 10,000 chinkara (Indian gazelle) at the Kirthar National Park while there are around 250 to 300 nilgai (blue bull) in the vicinity of Nagarparkar.

“Because of no rains there is a serious danger to ibex, urial and deer in Kirthar National Park and Nagarparkar,” Deputy Conservator Wildlife Ghulam Sarwar Jamali told Geo News.

He added that the wildlife in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Jamshoro are also in severe danger.

“Three nilgai have died due to severe water shortage,” Jamali went on, “If the situation persists till March there will be an increase in the deaths of animals.”

While stressing over the wildlife collapse, Jamali said the wildlife department has made five ponds in Nagarparkar while water is being provided to the Kirthar National Park through a solar tube well, which he remarked insufficient.

He further said the matter has been brought in Sindh government’s notice and a relief operation will be instigated for the conservation of wildlife, once the summary receives an approval in few days.

