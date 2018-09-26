COAS General Bajwa says will never allow reign of terror to return

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stated that we shall never allow the reign of terror to return, Inter Services Public Relations said.



General Bajwa visited North Waziristan District where he was briefed on security situation, border management, progress of development works and rehabilitation of TDPs in the district.

Expressing his satisfaction, the Army Chief directed for continued focus on stability operations and socio-economic development so as to achieve enduring peace.

While interacting with troops, he commended officers and men for their courage, dedication and spirit of sacrifice and said “we shall never allow the reign of terror to return.”

He said it is time for Waziristan and other new districts to flourish and progress.