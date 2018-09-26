Wed September 26, 2018
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

How many thrones does Buzdar need?

Policy without strategy?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 26, 2018

CII to discuss punishment over three times talaq

The chairman CII was addressing media after a session/ file photo

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Wednesday expressed its support on the decision of deeming 'triple talaq' at once as punishable.

While addressing media after a CII session, Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz stated that saying divorce three times in one sitting has emerged as a pertinent issue.

He said a punishment will be discussed with religious scholars to discourage instant divorce, as well as regulate a consolidated divorce paper.

Dr. Ayaz said a session will soon be held on the issue of instant divorce. He added that the Council also dejects marriages of minors.

Earlier this month,  Indian government issued an executive order making the Islamic practice of "instant divorce" a criminal offence punishable by up to three years in prison.

Muslim women say they have been divorced over messaging apps like WhatsApp or in letters, leaving them without any legal remedy.

