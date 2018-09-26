Principles of merit, fairness, justice to ensure good governance: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi said that there should be strict adherence to the principles of merit, fairness, justice and transparency to ensure good governance in the country.



He said this while talking to the Chairman Federal Public Service Commission Naveed Akram Cheema who called on him at the Aiwan e Sadr on Wednesday.

The President emphasized that Federal Public Service Commission has an important role to play in the restructuring and strengthening of civil services of the country.

He also appreciated the efforts of FPSC and hoped that the commission will continue to strive towards introducing positive changes.

On the occasion, Chairman FPSC Naveed Akram Cheema also presented the annual performance report of his organization to the President.