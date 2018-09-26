Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as PM’s special assistant challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to declare appointment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close aide Zulfi Bukhari as PM Special Assistant null and void.



Petitioner Adil Chatta moved the Supreme Court to challenge the appointment of Zulfi Bukhari as PM’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The petition prays that if a dual national can’t be member of the parliament, he/she should not be made PM’s special assistance. Zulfi Bukhari should not be allowed to work as special assistant and his appointment be declared null and void as he is a dual national.

Zulfi Bukhari has assumed charge as Prime Minister’s Special Assistance on overseas Pakistanis.

Zulfi has been given the status of State Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, last week, appointed close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari commonly known as Zulfi Bukhari as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.





