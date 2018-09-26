Lt-Gen. Bilal Akbar visits various sectors on LoC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar visited various sectors on Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, Inter Services Public Relations said.
He reviewed operational readiness of the deployed troops at forward locations.
Commander lauded officers and men for their vigilance, alertness and high morale.
