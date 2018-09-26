Wed September 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 26, 2018

Lt-Gen. Bilal Akbar visits various sectors on LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar visited various sectors on Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, Inter Services Public Relations said.

He reviewed operational readiness of the deployed troops at forward locations.

Commander lauded officers and men for their vigilance, alertness and high morale.

