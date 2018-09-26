PTI government withdraws decision of leasing Radio Pakistan’s premises

ISLAMABAD: The government Wednesday withdrew its decision to lease the premises of Radio Pakistan following protests from employees.



Talking to media persons, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said the government had reached an agreement with Radio Pakistan employees and decided to take back its plan.

“For the time being, we have taken back our decision to lease Radio Pakistan premises,” Ali Muhammad said.

He assured that Information Minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain would take all decisions while taking the employees of Radio Pakistan on board.

Khan said the government had no intention to wind up Radio Pakistan or retrench its employees.

He, however, said that Radio Pakistan itself might formulate a proposal for revival of the Corporation.

There were bright prospects for bringing about improvements in the organization, the Minister added.