Wed September 26, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 26, 2018

Pakistani man wins $1 million lottery in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani businessman became a millionaire Tuesday when he was announced the winner of a lottery in Dubai.

According to Khaleej Times, Nouman Arif, a 32-year-old from Peshawar, had purchased a Dubai Duty Free ticket for the first time.

He won $1 million after his ticket number 0241 in Series 281 was picked in the draw.

Arif, who owns a bike leasing company, is the 16th Pakistani national to win $1 million in the promotion since its inception in 1999. "Thank you Dubai Duty Free for providing this life-changing experience to become a dollar millionaire," he said.

