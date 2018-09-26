Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that son-in-law of former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, Murtaza Amjad has been arrested from Dubai by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with multi-billion fraud in Eden Housing Society Lahore.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, the minister said that the scam had surfaced during the tenure of Iftikhar Chaudhry as chief justice, who gave the accused relief. The criminal proceedings were initiated against them by the National Accountability Bureau over the charges of depriving thousands of affectees of their hard earned money worth billions of rupees, he said.

Fawad said that prime minister has sought a report about the other accused included son of former chief justice Arsalan Iftikhar and his daughter and her father-in-law Dr Amjad who is the owner of the scheme. He said the arrest of Murtaza Amjad was manifestation of the fact that the government was serious in the process of accountability.