Tue September 25, 2018
Web Desk
September 26, 2018

Missing child Huzaifa recovered from Liaquatabad

KARACHI: A  six-year-old-boy, who went missing from Bilal Colony  area of New Karachi, was recovered from Liaquatabad on Tuesday night.

A six-year-old boy Huzaifa has been recovered  from Liaquatabad area of the port city hours after his alleged abduction from New Karachi.

Police claimed to have reunited the Huzaifa, who was left stranded in Liaquatabad after being disappeared from New Karachi, with his family.

Soon after his disappearance hundreds of protesters took to streets to stage protest. They blocked the roads and burned tires, causing suspension of traffic and closure of the food spots of the area. The law enforcement authorities later came into action and dispersed the crowd by Ariel firing.

