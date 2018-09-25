Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Bilawal surprised over arrest warrants for journalist on treason charges

Karachi: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed surprise and dismay on issuance of arrest warrants for English daily journalist on treason charges by the Lahore High Court.

“Treating Mr Almeida like he is a criminal and trying him for treason no less is shocking! This adds on to the perception that media is under siege in Pakistan. Mr Almeida was doing his job — nothing less, nothing more,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal said that the Pakistani media is already facing the worst kind of censorship. “Dictators who have abrogated the Constitution and have actually committed treason are roaming free while journalists who are only doing their jobs are being tried for treason”.

Chairman PPP said the journalist broke no law by interviewing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “Why should a journalist not interview someone? What law stops a journalist from interviewing a politician?”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP stands by freedom of expression and wants a free media in Pakistan. “Democracy without a free media is a sham democracy,” he added.

