Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

German Ambassador points out dumpsites in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler, has pointed out heap of dumps in some areas of federal capital Islamabad.

Martin Kobler took to Twitter sharing a picture of F7/4 street 56 of Islamabad, pointing out the heap dump.

Martin writes, “Just driving through Islamabad. There are beautiful parts, but there are also small dumpsites everywhere like here in F 7/4 street 56. It seems solid waste disposal does not work in many parts.”

He went on to say these dumpsites are a health hazard and breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.

What can be done?, he raised the question.

