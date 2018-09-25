German Ambassador points out dumpsites in Islamabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler, has pointed out heap of dumps in some areas of federal capital Islamabad.
Martin Kobler took to Twitter sharing a picture of F7/4 street 56 of Islamabad, pointing out the heap dump.
Martin writes, “Just driving through Islamabad. There are beautiful parts, but there are also small dumpsites everywhere like here in F 7/4 street 56. It seems solid waste disposal does not work in many parts.”
He went on to say these dumpsites are a health hazard and breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.
What can be done?, he raised the question.
