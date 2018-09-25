Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Pakistan calls for increased funding globally for education: Education Minister at UN summit

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood stressed on the significance of education in ensuring a more stable future for the countries, during his UN address on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader addressing an international conference planned on the brims of the General Assembly at the United Nations revealed that the key to moving forward is investing in the country’s educational sector while calling for an increased aid internationally for education in Pakistan.

The observations made by the Minster of Education and Professional Training were put forth during the conference concerning the idea of ‘Unlocking Human Potential through International Finance Facility for Education’.

Mehmood further went on to stress that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s new government is laying great emphasis on ensuring children presently out of school in the country are enrolled on an immediate basis.

Moreover he also added that participation by the International Development Partners would also been well received by the country while also emphasizing that financing of educational activities is not disintegrated and remains ‘on a budget.’

Additionally, Mehmood also met with Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation H.E. Dr Mary Kamel Kawar as well as Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship at the UN Hon Ahmed Hussen.

The meeting organized by Britain’s former premier Gordon Brown at the UN Headquarters in New York was attended and addressed by illustrious names including Prime Minister Hasina Wajid of Bangladesh, President Republic of Malawi, Arthur Peter Mutharika, Jim Yong King, President of the World Bank and Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.

