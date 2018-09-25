Effects of CPEC: Khyber Agency inhabitants learn Chinese language

JAMRUD: At most 500 locals were reported to be enrolled in language centers to learn the Chinese language as part of the results caused by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a report by Geo.tv, inhabitants of Jamrud have enrolled themselves in Chinese language classes at the first Chinese language center of Khyber Agency’s Jamrud Bazaar area, as part of the outcomes of the CPEC deal.

Reports citing one of the students revealed their zest to learn despite them terming the language to be difficult.

The students further revealed their hopefulness about CPEC stating that an economic revolution would be inevitable in the region through the projects as more job prospects will be generated as well as instigation to modern technology.