Second phase of plantation drive in January: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said that initial response to our tree plantation drive "Plant4Pakistan" was phenomenal, People from all walks of life participated in plantation drive.

It was more encouraging that youth of Pakistan participated in this initiative.

"We initially set the target of 1.5 million tree plantation in a day but due to active and massive participation, we ended up with more than 2.5 million which is highly remarkable achievement," he said.

"We have decided to start next phase of this plantation drive by coming January".

He stated this while chairing a high level meeting at ministry of Climate Change.

Federal Secretary Climate Change Mr. Khizar Hayat Khan and senior official from the ministry were also present in the meeting.

Amin Aslam said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is committed to make Pakistan green and pollution free therefore it attaches highest priority to its "ten billion tsunami tree plantation project".

He said that post plantation care is a part and parcel of the project and we are paying special heed towards prevention and protection of these planted trees.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa one billion tree project was audited by WWF (A third party Auditor) and they confirmed in their reports that we not only achieved our set target of plantation but also saved 80% of the planted trees with post plantation care.

Advisor to PM on Climate Change said that the current feedback from all the provinces on plantation drive has testified our commitment that it’s a country specific project.

He categorically said that timber mafia is inflicting havoc to the country and government will adopt a zero tolerance policy against these mafias.

Moreover with the collaboration of the provinces, we will retrieve the land from land grabbers'' especially in plain areas and use that land for plantation purposes.

Moreover a delegation from Peer Meher Ali Shah Arid University Rawalpindi led by its VC called on the Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change and apprised him regarding the current status of under construction new campus of the arid university at Attock.