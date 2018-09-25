Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Supreme Court demands details of assets owned by Zardari, children

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered asset details of former president Asif Ali Zardari and family to be presented within 15 days span.

The directives came during a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar scheduled to look into Zardari’s review petition against the Supreme Court verdict which required details of his assets in relation to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) case.

The apex court had sought details of the former president’s assets from the past 10 years in a petition led by Musharraf back in 2007 pertaining to the NRO.

Zardari’s counsel Farooq Naik stated that the court can have the asset details for the past five years only, refusing to provide details of the last 10 years.

“The law only holds for five years,” he added.

The apex court turned down Naik’s request and went on with its demand for the assets details to be provided for the last 10 years.

During the hearing, Naik also insisted that demand for asset details of autonomous children should also be held back.

The court declared that “Now, all children are autonomous and mature. But daughters are under guardianship till marriage.”

The bench also inquired Zardari’s counsel if he had destroyed the records.

To this, Zardari’s counsel stated: “I indicated towards the presence of the record. An affidavit was summoned from Zardari under Article 184(3).”

The chief justice added that the “Public money is for the people’s welfare which is why we used Article 184(3). This is not a corruption issue, we are just increasing our ambit.”

