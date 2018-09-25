Man accused of robbing Amal Umer's family detained

KARACHI: Police arrested on Tuesday the accused who robbed Amal Umer’s family and managed to flee the night she died after getting hit by a stray bullet.

The suspect identified as Khalid was detained amidst an encounter with personnel of Artillery Maidan Police Station, revealed the Karachi police chief Dr Amir Ahmed Sheikh.

"Weapons, mobile phones and a rickshaw were seized from his possession," he stated.

It was further revealed that the suspect -a rickshaw driver from Karachi’s Hijrat Colony, has confessed to his association in at least seven incidents of robbery around the city.

The police official further revealed: "Khalid's accomplice, Shahzad, was killed during a police encounter on August 13."

On August 13, Amal had fallen prey to a stray bullet that was aiming to hit the robber who had mugged Amal’s family a while earlier on the same night in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony area.