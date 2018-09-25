Tue September 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Safoora bus attack terrorist detained in Dadu

DADU: A terrorist associated with the Safoora bus attack in 2015 was detained from Dadu on Tuesday, reported Geo News.

The terrorist identified as Naveed alias Sharif is reported to have links with Al Qaeda and was put behind bars, revealed reports citing SSP Tanveer Tunio.

It was further revealed by the police official that the terrorist was detained after he returned from Afghanistan with an anti-terrorism court asserting him a proclaimed offender.

The arrested terrorist had six cases pending against him including murder charges of two policemen in 2014 and two Rangers personnel during a bank robbery in the same year in Hyderabad.

In May 2015, a bus near Karachi’s Safoora Chowrangi carrying Ismaili community members was attacked killing 47.

Subsequent to that the brains behind the attack, Saad Aziz was given capital punishment in 2016 by a military court. 

