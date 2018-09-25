Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Polish Air Force Chief visits PAF Headquarters

KARACHI:Chief of Polish Air Force Brigadier General Jacek Pszczola Monday  called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at the Headquarters of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

 Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan received the guest  where a  contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented him the guard of honour.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest. The Polish guest lauded the high morale and sound professionalism of the PAF personnel.

Mujahid Anwar appreciated the enviable relations between both the air forces and also acknowledged the key role played by pioneering the Polish officers in the development and modernisation of PAF in its early years.

The Polish Air Force chief paid homage to the martyrs by laying floral wreath on the Martyrs’ Monument.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan raises India's violation of Indus Water Treaty with World Bank

Pakistan raises India's violation of Indus Water Treaty with World Bank
Honour, security of country always comes first: Gen. Bajwa

Honour, security of country always comes first: Gen. Bajwa
Pak expatriates in UAE contribute $756, 000 to dam fund

Pak expatriates in UAE contribute $756, 000 to dam fund
CM Buzdar orders all pre flood arrangements

CM Buzdar orders all pre flood arrangements
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number

Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy