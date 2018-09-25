Polish Air Force Chief visits PAF Headquarters

KARACHI:Chief of Polish Air Force Brigadier General Jacek Pszczola Monday called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at the Headquarters of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan received the guest where a contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented him the guard of honour.



Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest. The Polish guest lauded the high morale and sound professionalism of the PAF personnel.

Mujahid Anwar appreciated the enviable relations between both the air forces and also acknowledged the key role played by pioneering the Polish officers in the development and modernisation of PAF in its early years.

The Polish Air Force chief paid homage to the martyrs by laying floral wreath on the Martyrs’ Monument.