Honour, security of country always comes first: Gen. Bajwa

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.



The Army Chief was briefed by the commandant Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti on various functional aspects of the Academy for professional grooming of the cadets, Inter Services Public Relations.

Talking to the faculty and cadets, COAS General Bajwa emphasized on striving for professional competence, leading the men from front and upholding the virtues of honour, integrity, selfless devotion and rich traditions of Pakistan Army.

He reminded them to follow the dictum, “The honour and security of the country always comes first, the honour, safety and welfare of the soldiers comes next and the comfort of officers comes last always and every time”.