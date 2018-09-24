Mon September 24, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 24, 2018

Pak expatriates in UAE contribute $756, 000 to dam fund

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis were generously contributing to Diamer Bhasha Dam fund as the Pakistanis residing in United Arab Emirates (UAE) have contributed an amount of US$ 756,000 during a dinner hosted by expatriates to raise funds for the construction of mega water reservoir to conserve the precious natural resource in the country.

The dinner was hosted by veteran businessmen of Dubai, Mumtaz Muslim and Amjad Ali Khan, and on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senator Faisal Javed attended the reception, a press release issued by the Media Department of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Monday said.

Speaking on the occasion, host of the event Mumtaz Muslim said the people were contributing in the fund with all spirits and it was expected that US$1 million would be collected within next few days.

Senator Faisal Javed thanked the overseas Pakistanis living in the UAE for their generous contributions to the dam construction fund.

