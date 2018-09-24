PML-N names four members to election probe committee

ISLAMABAD: Opposition PML-N has named a four-member member team to a parliamentary committee that was set up to investigate allegations of fraud in the July 25 parliamentary elections.

The names were unveiled in a PML-N’s parliamentary meeting presided over by Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly on Monday.

Shehbaz Sharif told the party that Nawaz Sharif would not take part in any political activity until the chehlum of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

He then went on to nominate his party’s members who would be part of the parliamentary committee tasked with holding a probe into the alleged vote fraud.

Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaz Javed Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and Rana Tanvir Hussain have been named in the committee.

According to sources, PML-N, rejecting the federal government’s mini-budget, has decided to raise the matter in National Assembly and Senate.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri has clarified that a special parliamentary committee, not a commission, has been set up to investigate rigging claims.