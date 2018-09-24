UNHCR Representative lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative for Pakistan, Ms Ruven Menikdiwela Monday called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari.

They discussed the matters related to mutual cooperation and the problems of the Afghan refugees settled in Pakistan.

UNHCR Representative while appreciating the efforts of Pakistan for hosting the millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades said Pakistan had taken several steps to protect Afghan refugees in the country.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan, Volodymyr Lakomov paid a courtesy call on the Federal Minister for Human Rights.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral mutual relations between the two countries.