Mon September 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Japanese envoy, UNHCR representative call on human rights minister

ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here in Islamabad on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the rights ministry, the two discussed matters related to mutual relations and cooperation for the protection of human rights including the rights of women and children.

During the meeting, Shireen Mazari raised the issue of the Japanese-India civil nuclear deal.

Ambassador Takashi Kurai said: “we are eager to collaborate for the protection of human rights and showed his interest especially in non-formal education for adults.”

The minister apprised the ambassador about the steps which the government has taken for the protection of human rights and informed him about the facilities provided to women including women shelter adding that there is a need to further provide them technical work skills to make them economically sound.

“We are enthusiastic to work collectively to further promote this relation particularly for the protection of human rights,” the minister said.

The Japanese ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the incumbent government for the protection of Human Rights in the country and assured his full support in this regard.

Dr Mazari also sent her congratulations to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his re-election again.

Separately, Ms Mazari met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative for Pakistan Ms Ruven Menikdiwela.

They discussed the matters related to mutual cooperation and the problems relating to the Afghan refugees settled in Pakistan.

UNHCR Representative while appreciating the efforts of Pakistan for hosting the millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades and providing them support and assistance has said Pakistan has taken several steps to protect Afghan refugees in the country.

