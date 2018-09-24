Shahbaz lashes out at PTI government for increasing gas tariff

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at PTI government, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has demanded to withdraw recent increase in gas tariff for domestic consumers.



Speaking in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, “PTI government had promised change—Naya Pakistan—is this change. I was not expecting this from Finance Minister Asad Umar.”

He went on to say people have rejected gas tariff hike, and therefore, government should withdraw it immediately.

“Increasing tax on the poor is tantamount to oppression,” said Shahbaz on the mini-budget of PTI government.

He termed PTI government’s amendments in the budget as anti-people. “For years, they shed tears on poverty, and today they dropped a bomb of mini-budget.”

PML-N President also criticized the government for giving cold shoulder to the Chinese Foreign Minister and misleading the nation on telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State.