Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses

Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zulfi Bukhari assumes charge as PM’s special assistance on overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Zulfi Bukhari has assured charge as Prime Minister’s Special Assistance on overseas Pakistanis.

Zulfi has been given the status of State Minister.

Shortly after assuming the office, Zulfi Bukhari held meeting with Federal Secretary Muhammad Asif Shaikh and exchanged views on important matters.

Zulfi was briefed on performance of overseas and other related matter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, last week, appointed close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari commonly known as Zulfi Bukhari as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Polish air chief visits PAF headquarters

Polish air chief visits PAF headquarters
Landslide kills four in Khyber Agency

Landslide kills four in Khyber Agency

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
PM Imran Khan heads first CCI meeting

PM Imran Khan heads first CCI meeting
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy