Zulfi Bukhari assumes charge as PM’s special assistance on overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Zulfi Bukhari has assured charge as Prime Minister’s Special Assistance on overseas Pakistanis.



Zulfi has been given the status of State Minister.

Shortly after assuming the office, Zulfi Bukhari held meeting with Federal Secretary Muhammad Asif Shaikh and exchanged views on important matters.

Zulfi was briefed on performance of overseas and other related matter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, last week, appointed close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari commonly known as Zulfi Bukhari as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.